Good Girls series finale promo: What does Beth do?







The Good Girls series finale is coming to NBC next week as a part of an epic two-hour event, and the odds of there being a full, complete ending are probably slim. Just think in terms of where this past episode left off, and everything that these episodes have to cover.

So where do we start off here? One thing that feels clear is that there’s a LOT of fireworks that can be expected around Rio and Beth. It’s ironic that right when things are starting to be better for them, the odds are greater than ever that they could be sent in different directions. Beth has some huge decisions to make when it comes to them, and all three of our leading women in general have to figure out how to handle mounting pressure around them. Do they run? How deep are they truly in?

One of the things that is abundantly clear is that a lot of their work over the past four seasons is going to fly right back at them. There’s been a lot of entertainment that has come out of them building their empire, but it’s been clear from the jump that there would be consequences. It’s mostly just been a question of when some of those are going to hit.

These episodes promise a lot of action, some big surprises, and probably an ending that will leave you clamoring for more. We suppose that a never-say-never mindset is always fun within the world of TV, but we don’t want to sit here and offer up false hope to anyone. We haven’t heard anything new when it comes to a season 5 in a while.

