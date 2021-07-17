Blue Bloods season 12 episode count: Will it return back to 22?







In the event that you did not know, Blue Bloods season 12 is going to start filming next week! Isn’t that a cause for celebration? It’s nice to know about that, even if we don’t have a lot of other news on what lies ahead as of yet.

As a matter of fact, nothing is even 100% solidified publicly when it comes to an episode count. It would be easy to assume that we would get 22 episodes once more, given that the health crisis isn’t pushing back the start of production. The cast could be able to be done in the spring and theoretically do the full season.

Of course, the operative word there is “theoretically.” Just because the cast and crew could do 22 episodes doesn’t mean that they will. CBS could opt to do something different with their shows post-pandemic, though we think it’d be smart to fill up the schedule as much as possible. With season 12 premiering slightly later (think October 1), this would give Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast to tell a lot of stories with one week less of repeats shoved in there.

It may take some time before we get full confirmation of a season 12 episode count — it may be something that takes a wait-and-see approach from all of us. What we can at least tell you now is that if the show doesn’t get back to that full order, it likely has little to do with the health crisis. Shows are doing what they can this year to get back to normal … or at the very least closer to normal than we’ve seen in a good while. Safety will still be a priority on set.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12?

Have any specific hopes at the top of your mind right now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







