Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 2 nominations (day 10)







The second nomination ceremony of Big Brother 23 took place on Friday evening, and what a road it was to get there!

First, a quick refresher — Kyland won Head of Household, and earlier this afternoon Sarah Beth won the wildcard competition. However, she chose not to accept safety so that she didn’t have to change teams — a stipulation that went along with it this week. She knew already that Kyland was keeping her safe, so she really didn’t have to stress over this.

Now for the nominations themselves — Kyland has chosen to nominate Frenchie and Britini for eviction, with the former being the clear target. He blew up the house WAY too much on his own Head of Household, and that is the big reason why he was Kyland’s choice. A lot of people even threw him under the bus leading into the ceremony.

After the fact, Frenchie was surprisingly okay with the nomination, realizing that he’s probably going home to see his family. He told Britini, who was extremely emotional, to lay low and not make any waves. If she does that, there’s a really good chance that she’s going to be fine. Frenchie may or may not know how badly he screwed up his week, but it’s going to take a miracle for him to work his way out of this situation now.

Ultimately, Frenchie leaving would be great for Kyland; no one would be that angry about it, and it also would allow him to establish even more loyalty elsewhere.

