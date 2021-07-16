Lisey’s Story season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?







Following today’s finale on Apple TV+, will there be a Lisey’s Story season 2? Or, is the Stephen King adaptation done already?

Well, there is one thing that you should know at the moment: Lisey’s Story was announced as a limited series from the start. There was never a concrete plan for a season 2, and we don’t imagine that this is going to change for the time being. There isn’t really a reason to continue the show after the finale, unless of course the folks behind the scenes construct a new story.

Is anything still possible in theory? Sure, given that another King adaptation in Under the Dome went on far longer than anyone expected. With that being said, though, we don’t really think that Under the Dome needed to go on for as long as it did and would’ve been better off just staying as a one-season event. There are times when it’s better to just let a show go out on its own accord.

If we were Apple, what we’d want to do moving forward here is find a way to work with King on some other projects down the road. He has such a rich library of material, even with a number of his novels already being adapted in the past. We think the main goal for the streaming service should just be prioritizing quality, and ensuring that every one of their projects are led by strong writing and a great cast. Less is sometimes more in the end — you don’t need multiple seasons to have a great show.

There’s one other reason why Lisey’s Story season 2 doesn’t need to happen: Apple has plenty of other hit series right now! Think about Ted Lasso and all of the awards-show love that it is currently getting. Or, think about the upcoming second season of The Morning Show.

