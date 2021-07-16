Dynasty season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Fallon turns to Blake







As you prepare for Dynasty season 4 episode 11 (entitled “A Public Forum for Her Lies”), there are a few things to think about in advance. Take, for example, the fact there’s even an episode airing next week!

When you look at the vast majority of shows that are out there, a lot of them are going to be taking time off for the Olympics and we more than understand. It serves as ratings competition like no other, and next week is especially precarious given that it’s the Opening Ceremonies from Tokyo.

Yet, The CW is persisting with more Dynasty, and also a story that will revolve a lot around Fallon realizing she’s in trouble. Is Blake really the sort of person she wants to turn to? Probably not, but desperate times call for some desperate measures.

Below, we have the full Dynasty season 4 episode 11 synopsis with some other insight as to what’s coming up:

MY WAY – A Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for her impending IPO, she reluctantly turns to Blake (Grant Show) for help. Anders (Alan Dale) confronts Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and about her machinations and Anders regales her with his plans for retaliation. Meanwhile, Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) hit some roadblocks in their new partnership. Dominique (Michael Michele) receives a potential break in her fashion career. Lastly, Adam (Sam Underwood) becomes frustrated with Cristal (Daniella Alonso). Also starring Maddison Brown. The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Jay Karas (#411). Original airdate 7/23/2021

Beyond Fallon’s storyline, we’re of course stoked to see more of what’s ahead with Anders and Alexis — anytime Alexis is called out about something is almost sure to be a fun time. How can it not be?

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stay at the site — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss out on. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







