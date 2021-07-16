Loki season 2: One key player is leaving behind-the-scenes







While there’s a lot to be excited for when it comes to Loki season 2, you should also know this: There is a big change behind the scenes.

In a new interview with Deadline, executive producer and director Kate Herron — who held the latter title for every episode of the first season — indicated that she will not be back for more episodes. Why is that? It sounds like she wants to do other stuff, and it also sounds like the season 2 announcement is a little more of a recent development:

“I always planned to be just on for [Season 1]. And to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the… that’s something that just came out. And I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

If the Loki renewal is something that came about recently and wasn’t 100% planned long ago, it shows some flexibility on the part of the MCU. It’s also a pretty clear response to the runaway success of the first season on Disney+. This has shown itself to be the most successful Marvel series yet, and that’s a bold statement given just how popular both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved to be over time.

While the renewal news for Loki is nice, we should tell you already that you’ll be waiting a REALLY long time in order to see what is next. If we’re lucky, we feel like we’ll get another season in 2023 — this show isn’t just about getting a great story together. You also have to work to ensure it fits with everything else going on in Marvel’s storytelling.

What do you think is going to happen on Loki season 2?

Are you sad that the show is losing Kate Herron behind the scenes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







