Better Call Saul season 6: Another new behind-the-scenes update!







We know that there’s going to be curiosity the whole way through the hiatus about Better Call Saul season 6. Honestly, it would be weird if there wasn’t! This is one of the best shows on television, and it also just so happens to be one entering its final season.

So what is going on behind the scenes right now? Shooting is still very-much underway, and we’ve got the behind-the-scenes proof of that very thing below! In a post on Twitter, executive producer Thomas Schnauz confirmed this week that he is working on directing episode 7 — in other words, the midway point of the 13-episode season. Schnauz has been working on this episode for a while, whether it be scouting or doing all of the necessary prep-work. Once filming is done, there’s still editing and plenty of post-production work that needs to be done.

If you do want to get more Better Call Saul video coverage, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! As soon as the final season begins, we’re going to have all sorts of discussions all about it.

With the place that production is in right now, our hope is that the final season will be done shooting in the fall — the plan currently is for there to be a season 6 premiere in early 2022, and we hope that AMC just airs the entire season straight through from start to finish. We’ll go ahead and put it out there — our fear at the moment is that they air a batch of episodes, take a break, and then air another batch similar to what they did with Breaking Bad for its own final season. Haven’t we all waited enough? This season was delayed in the first place due to the onset of the global health crisis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

People always love to see slates. #BetterCallSaul Ep #607. pic.twitter.com/rkjMhYOabp — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) July 13, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







