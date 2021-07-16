The Flash season 7 finale promo: The speedster – Godspeed showdown







Tuesday night is going to bring The Flash season 7 finale to the table, and all signs point to it being REALLY exciting. We’ve never had as many speedsters onscreen at the same time, and at the center of everything (finally) is the true Godspeed.

Isn’t it nice to have a real representation for this character? In our mind absolutely, though we wish it was for a longer period of time. How are they going to set up everything that Godspeed means as a villain in such a short period of time? It’s a legitimate question.

What we are perhaps most excited for, though, are all the speedsters. After all, there are a LOT of them that will be crammed into a pretty small space. You’ve got in here Barry, Iris (with powers), Nora, Bart, and Jay Garrick — that’s a lot of help to stop this war once and for all. You’ve also got in here the return of Cisco Ramon for the end of the season. We like that this at least feels like a proper finale — it’s a nice change from the end of season 6, which was thrown together at the last minute due to the global health crisis.

Because this is meant to be a finale, there’s also a good chance that we’re going to see some sort of big cliffhanger in the closing seconds. As a matter of fact, we’re preparing for that in advance. There’s a legitimately good chance that season 8 proves to be the final one for this show — after all, it was with Arrow! We think that no matter what happens at the end of the season, there has to be some sort of clue as to what a potential endgame could look like … whether it’s season 8, season 9, or some other point soon.

