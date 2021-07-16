The Walking Dead season 11 poster hints at ‘Beginning of the End’







We know that The Walking Dead season 11 is going to be the final season of the show — luckily, we know that it’s also a pretty-long season! With an expanded episode order the AMC show now has plenty of time to tie together loose ends, and that’s without even thinking of the upcoming spin-off that is coming featuring Daryl and Carol at the center of it.

So as you start to build up excitement for the show’s long-awaited return on August 22, why not take a longer look at the poster above? This features a number of familiar faces, whether it be Negan, Maggie, Daryl, and of course Carol. Then, you also have at the right Michael James Shaw as Mercer, a comic character who will have a prominent role in what’s coming up next.

While some of the finer details about this season are still under a heavy lock and key, we do get the sense that The Walking Dead is getting set to dive head-first into the world of the Commonwealth, one of the largest cities that has been established following the start of the zombie apocalypse. It’s a very different world than what some of these characters have seen, largely because it has its own set of rules very different from that of Alexandria or the other communities.

Also, its presence raises questions as to how this show will eventually end. We don’t get the sense that the writers are going to throw a cure in here all of a sudden — what would a zombie show be without zombies? We see this more instead as a story of survival, and we could see in the final season how at least some people start to find peace.

