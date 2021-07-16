Good Girls season 4 episode 15, 16 spoilers: The series finale







If you did not know already, next week is very important in regards to Good Girls season 4: The series finale is here. There are two episodes airing back to back starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is really NBC’s way of ensuring that the entirety of the show is done before the Olympics start up.

Unfortunately, we cannot promise you a story that feels altogether complete. The recent cancellation of Good Girls, right when we were close to a season 5 renewal, suggests that there is certainly way more story to be told. It’s possible that a big cliffhanger is coming, and we feel it’s necessary to advise and/or warn you in advance. Alongside that, you’re going to see a complicated heist, a harsh realization, and a whole lot more.

Below, you can take a look at the Good Girls series finale synopsis (and beyond) with a little more news as to what we’re talking about here.

Season 4 episode 15, “We’re Even” – 07/22/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The girls are forced into a heist by the Secret Service. Ruby tries to repair Beth and Stan’s relationship. Rio offers an unexpected proposal. Stan and Dean form an alliance. TV-14

Season 4 episode 16 (series finale), “Nevada” – 07/22/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Beth and Rio form a surprise alliance, but don’t anticipate the shocking consequences. Beth realizes the women’s problems will never go away. Ruby makes a tough decision. Annie is ready to start anew when reality catches up to her. TV-14

Is there still any hope for a last-minute revival?

You never want to say never in this world, but it also doesn’t seem right to hand down false hope, either. We’re moving forward now under the assumption that these episodes are the end; that way, if something else is announced we’ll be able to be pleasantly surprised.

