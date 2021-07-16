Yellowstone season 4 premiere: What should the expectations be?







We know that the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is coming to the Paramount Network this fall, and we keep being told it’ll be worth the wait.

So while we’re in the midst of said wait, there are a few different things to consider when it comes to expectations. How pumped-up should we be for this first episode? Realistically, what the producers going to bring to the table? There is so much story that could be told within the span of a single episode, but only so much time to tell it.

The first thing to obviously rank high on the list of expectations is cliffhanger resolution. While we can’t say that the first episode will reveal who is responsible for the attacks on the Duttons, it’s imperative that we at least know if Beth, Kayce, and John survived. We hope that they all do, given that each one is important to this story in their own right.

Beyond that, we need an update on where things stand on the Market Equities front. They are clearly still going to be a force to be reckoned with in this episode, and we can’t just think of them as some group that is off the map — even if they had nothing to do with the attacks, they definitely have a voice they will want to use. We also want more of the bunkhouse in the premiere, as well, but hopefully something different from what we had for the bulk of season 3. That’s no offense to any of those storylines; instead, it’s a reminder that all shows are better when they are evolving from one week to the next.

What do you most want to see when the Yellowstone season 4 premiere airs?

