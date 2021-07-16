Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 22 video: Wrestling match







It’s been hyped up for a good while and on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 22, it’s finally here: The wrestling match. Will this be violent, chaotic, and intense? Maybe, but we’re banking on it primarily being entertaining.

The most important thing to remember from the jump is that none of the main cast members are pro wrestlers. They may be in good shape, but that doesn’t mean that they understand finesse or choreography. We saw enough of that with The Situation on Dancing with the Stars and it wasn’t altogether pretty.

The video below does give you at least a small sense of what is coming in this episode, and just how fun it could prove to be when the dust settles. There’s a pretty legit wrestling ring set up for this, and some of the moves we see in there get some BIG reactions from the women in the cast.

Apparently, though, the main event here is going to be The Situation versus Ronnie. These two have a long and storied history together that dates all the way back to when Mike was first interested in Sammi at the start of the original show. (Remember that? Feels like forever ago.) Obviously, a lot has changed since then and these two are in totally different places in their lives — and they also have different reasons to beef now. The preview makes it seem like things could actually be taking a turn for the nasty, but we’ll believe that when we see it. We think we’ve seen enough promos over the years to know how many of them can be very-much misleading.

The match of the century goes down next Jerzday on GuidoMania ‼️ Which team are you on? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8rGfd1DxwI — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) July 16, 2021

