NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: First look at Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant!







We know that NCIS: Hawaii has been in production for a little while now in the Aloha State and with that in mind, isn’t it nice to see an official photo?

If you look below courtesy of TVLine, you can have a chance to see a first-look photo with Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of this franchise. You can see her here alongside Agent Carter alum Enver Gjokaj, who will recur as Navy Capt. Joe Milius.

In a statement to the aforementioned publication, executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash (who both worked on NCIS: New Orleans) alongside Matt Bosack (SEAL Team) were kind enough to share a few more details about what the early story will be here:

“When we first meet Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, her brilliance and compassion are on full display when, after being pulled away from coaching her daughter’s soccer team, she heads to the North Shore to lead an investigation into a top secret Navy program … We can’t wait for viewers to get to know her and her team this September.”

What we’ll be seeing from Tennant is a woman who manages every part of her overwhelming life and also gets the job done — it will be a different sort of NCIS story, but we get the sense already that it will be every bit as action-packed and exciting as the other iterations.

If you missed the news recently, NCIS: Hawaii is going to be premiering on Monday, September 20, and it will follow the flagship NCIS on the air. If nothing else, this is a great way to ensure that this series gets off to the best start possible in the ratings.

