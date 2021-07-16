Big Brother 23: Where is Julie Chen, Travis Long extended interview?







Want to know where Julie Chen’s extended Big Brother 23 interview is with Travis Long? Within this piece, we’ll give you a little bit of insight!

We should start off with this, though: Travis was evicted in a near-unanimous vote. He knew he was going, and he chose to blow up Frenchie’s game on his way out. We’re sure that Julie will ask plenty more about that, and some of his other moves in the game (or lack thereof).

So where can you find Julie’s extended chat? She mentioned tonight that it will surface on the CBS app, and then also on the show’s Instagram tomorrow. It’s not going to be available right away, so know that in advance — the show hasn’t aired on the West Coast as of this writing, and it’ll be even longer before it airs where Travis lives out in Hawaii.

If we were to look at his game big-picture right now, there’s one thing that stands out: A real emphasis on antics and fun over gameplay. He simply didn’t play hard enough and we never saw enough of a fight from him before he wandered out the door. The most that he did was seconds before the show started, and that was long after people made up their mind on the vote. He did that more for the sake of players in the future.

In the end, we’ll see where the rest of the season goes from here — and if Julie continues to do these extended interviews the rest of the way.

