Making It season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A last-minute twist ahead!







Making It season 3 episode 5 is coming to NBC next week and it goes without saying that this one is going to be fun. After all, we’ve got a new Mega Craft at the center of it! These challenges are still a relatively-new concept on the show, but we understand why the producers are eager to throw them in there. It allows for a larger-scale event on the show, as the crafters had to spend the whole hour constructing to stand out from the pack.

The focus of this challenge is something that homeowners go through on a fairly regular basis: Getting the right curb appeal together for their place. The idea here is that you want to make your front door/porch into something magical, something where your home speaks to who you are and people will know that from far away. This feels like one of those challenges that could actually inspire a lot of people out there — isn’t it nice sometimes to think up new ideas because of a show like this?

Below, you can get the full Making It season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

07/22/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : In the Mega Craft, the Makers rejuvenate the curb appeal of a generic house by personalizing the front door and the front porch with unique handmade touches. It’s a mad dash to finish as Nick and Amy reveal an added twist at the last minute. TV-PG

On the scheduling front, we’d advise you in advance that there is some sort of hiatus likely coming. NBC is broadcasting the Olympics, after all, so you should go ahead and expect some sort of pause in the action. We would expect the show back at some point in August in order to properly finish things off.

