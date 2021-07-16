Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household, week 2?







Who won Head of Household in the Big Brother 23 house tonight? Going into the show, we more than expected that this was going to be fun. The first HoH this season in Frenchie delivered the goods — maybe not when it comes to good gameplay, but we definitely had a lot of entertaining content.

We knew entering the competition that someone like Derek X. desperately needed the victory — he’s a target for a lot of members of the Slaughterhouse. Brent could also need the win, given that the likes of Tiffany and Azah could be coming after him in the event that they win. There’s some uncertainty elsewhere, and we are still early in the game! Because of that, there’s a lot that can still happen at any given moment.

So what was tonight’s HoH Competition? It was entitled “Pool Sharks,” and it was all about combining skill and timing. Houseguests were tasked with firing a “pool ball” into the mouth of a shark, and they had to take a risk as to what distance they wanted to fire it from. The winner was the one managed to land it from the greatest distance overall.

After some technical difficulties, the show was able to run through everyone when they came back from commercial. Brent was the strongest performer in the competition for a good chunk of the competition and as some of the contenders fell out, we wondered if anyone would be able to be defeat him. Then, Kyland did! Derek X. was the last one to fire, and we know how much eh wanted this. But, it didn’t matter! Kyland is the new HoH.

