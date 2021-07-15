Big Brother 23: Is Travis Long or Alyssa Lopez first one evicted?







Leading into tonight’s Big Brother 23 eviction show, we knew that either Travis Long or Alyssa Lopez would be evicted. The lingering question was just who it would be — and, of course, how they would handle their exit from the game.

Entering the episode, it felt almost 100% clear that Travis was a goner and he knew it. While he tried to campaign for himself, it was too little, too late and it didn’t really feel like a lot. Ultimately, we’re fine with him leaving since it feels like there are other people left who care about playing this game a whole lot more.

Of course, we’re keeping into account here that this is Big Brother — it is a game that often changes, and depending on some last-second chaos, we recognize that anything could still happen. Alyssa didn’t really have that effective of a campaign, though it’s not as though she had to given the circumstances.

The speeches

There wasn’t a whole lot here. Alyssa shouted out her swimwear company, and Travis decided to quote a Paul Rudd meme and take his shirt off … so that happened.

The vote itself

This was pretty predictable. It may as well have been a unanimous vote, given that the only people to vote to evict Alyssa (Tiffany and Derek F.) did so just to throw people off a little bit. We like that from a fun standpoint. Travis is gone from the game!

In an interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Travis made it clear that he did throw Frenchie under the bus before the show. Unfortunately, he did it prior to the series going live.

