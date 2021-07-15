Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Eviction, new HoH preview







In just a matter of a few short hours, the first Big Brother 23 live eviction show is going to be here. So what’s going to happen? Within this piece, we can at least break down some of what we know for the time being.

If you missed last night’s show, Travis was nominated as the replacement nominee and despite whatever best efforts he made, he is almost certainly going home tonight. His pitches rang largely on deaf ears, largely because he waited too long. It’s not like Alyssa has done amazing in the game or her campaign, but it doesn’t really matter all that much. The only thing that does is the perception that she is still

So with the eviction largely settled, let’s take a moment here to focus on the next order of business: Who is the most likely to end up being Head of Household! There hasn’t been any explicit mentioning of studying on the feeds, so we tend to think that this is going to be one of those crapshoot competitions. We’re also putting a lot of our bets on Alyssa winning it. She’s coming off of being on the block, she’ll probably feel like she wants some authority, and some people (see: Xavier) are likely to throw it.

In the end, we want Azah to win just to see the Slaughterhouse scramble a little bit — plus, seeing a week where Derek X. is the consensus target just isn’t all that exciting of a thing to watch.

