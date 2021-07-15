Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: How long will Pope mourn?







As you look ahead towards the future of Animal Kingdom season 5, how much is Pope going to be impacted by the past? To be specific, will he be haunted long-term by the memory of Smurf?

Throughout the premiere, we saw both the younger and older version of this character struggle with his complicated emotions towards his mother. Pope was almost programmed at an early age to be a very particular sort of person, one who followed orders and did roughly whatever he was told to along the way. His mother controlled his very being and while he hated her for it, there was also still love there. You saw the freedom he found in not killing the cousin at the end of this past episode, but how long will that last.

One of the things that we can tell you already is that Pope isn’t going to be able to move past his grief in the near future — even if he wanted to do that, it just doesn’t seem altogether feasible. In episode 3 in particular Shawn Hatosy’s character will still be figuring out how to properly mourn, while some of his other family members are looking towards the future or navigating other parts of their lives.

We know that one of the big questions throughout season 5 is who will eventually gain control of the family business — if there’s one thing that Pope should be concerned about, it’s that he could be left behind due to everyone else starting to move forward. Will he really have his wits about him during this time?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Pope on Animal Kingdom season 5?

