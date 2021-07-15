Good Trouble season 3 episode 12 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Shame’?







After the big premiere tonight, do you want to know what’s coming on Good Trouble season 3 episode 12? Let’s just say the drama is only going to continue. There are some big questions coming in terms of Callie and Mariana’s friendship, as some decisions made in regards to Kathleen could have some far-reaching consequences. Meanwhile, some decisions from Gael’s past could loom really large in the present, and there are still a few more surprises that you can expect from start to finish.

Because we are still so early on in the second part of the season, just know in advance that the writers are going to throw curveballs at you from start to finish.

For some more details, be sure to take a look at the Good Trouble season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

Callie wonders if allowing Mariana to work for Kathleen was the right decision; Gael reveals some big news to everyone. Malika opens up about Isaac. Meanwhile, Alice and the CBTV comedians are surprised by a familiar face.

One of the most important things that we’re charting moving forward on Good Trouble is simply what the long-term future could be here. After all, remember that there is no official word on a season 4 just yet and when this show ends, it represents more than just this world. We’re talking here about a franchise that first kicked off way back when with The Fosters. The Callie and Mariana we know now is SO different than who we knew in the early days of that show. That evolution has been a thrill to watch, and we’d like to see this series last for at least a little while longer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 3 episode 12?

Do you have any particular hopes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







