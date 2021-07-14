Siesta Key season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Can Juliette make amends?







As you prepare for Siesta Key season 4 episode 10 next week, the first thing to know is the title: “I’m Truly, Truly, Very, Very Sorry.” That in itself should give you a pretty good sense of what’s to come.

After all of the drama this season with Juliette and Kelsey, could we be at a point where things finally start to change? Can some fences be mended? There’s a lot to be excited about within this hour, and it goes without saying that we’re ready to dive into it.

For a few details on what lies ahead now, just take a look at the Siesta Key season 4 episode 10 synopsis:

Juliette tries to make amends with Kelsey and finally starts to make progress with her swimwear line. Jordana wants more from Brandon, and he’s not sure if he can commit. Sam wants to take the next step with Juliette.

It goes without saying at this point that we need the swimwear-line story to start making some significant moves in the right direction. After all, it feels like we’ve been in roughly the same spot with it now for a long time. Is there a way for that to change? Can differences be put into the past?

As for everything relationship-wise, we’ll believe it when we see it on this show. That includes the future of Jordana and Brandon and then also Juliette and Sam. We feel like after decades of watching various MTV reality shows, we’ve just been burned too many times by the idea of prospective couples working things out and getting better. Maybe it happens! If it does, though, they’re really going to have to show it over time. There can’t be some big, grand gesture that symbolizes nothing other than some made-for-TV moment.

