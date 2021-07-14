SEAL Team season 5: David Boreanaz confirms CBS episode count







For those of you wondering just how many SEAL Team season 5 episodes are going to air on CBS, we’re thrilled to have an answer!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), David Boreanaz confirms that there will be four episodes coming on the network this fall before the show moves over to the Paramount+ streaming service. This number has been suggested in the past before, but we’re thrilled to have more confirmation. This means that come November, we’ll likely see the end of SEAL Team on the broadcast network — and it’s fair to have bittersweet feelings over that.

If there’s a real drawback to the show ending its CBS run, it’s that a lot of viewers are inevitably going to say goodbye to it. It’s a lot to ask consumers to spend more money on a streaming service, especially once we get to the end of the year and there are a lot of other priorities floating around out there. Remember that a lot of viewers are already paying a metaphorical arm and a leg for a cable package in the first place.

As for the advantages of moving to Paramount+, Boreanaz even hints at them in the Instagram post — the show has a chance to be more “real” than ever before. That means more intense missions and content that would probably not fly on network TV. We don’t get the feeling that SEAL Team is going to turn into a totally different show all of a sudden, but we think it’s fair to say that there will be some sort of evolution coming up as to what the show is. (There could also be longer episodes!)

What are you hoping for within the first four episodes of SEAL Team season 5?

Have any particular hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

