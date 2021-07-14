Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, July 14?







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We of course will share more information on that! To go along with this, though, we also have a quite a bit to address in terms of the long-term future for all three of these shows, and some exciting things that are going on behind the scenes here.

First things first, though, we better kick things off by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. We’re still in the midst of a very-long hiatus for all of these shows, and we don’t have a great indication as to when they will be back just yet. It’s fair to guess that a late September/early October premiere date will be announced soon for One Chicago, but don’t take this yet for gospel.

Now, let’s turn to the positive news — by this time next week, production will have either started or it will be about to start for at least one of these shows! We know that late July is in general when a lot of network shows get underway in preparation for the fall, it looks as though there is location work being done for Chicago Fire in particular over the next couple of weeks.

We understand that impatience will start to settle in between now and when production for these shows is going to kick off, but rest assured, good news is coming! We imagine that we’ll hear soon about some castings, and maybe even get a sense of some general story themes. You may be waiting a little longer, unfortunately, to see any sort of footage. There’s no real incentive for NBC to rush anything along over the next month or so.

