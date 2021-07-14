Cobra Kai season 4: Show EP on challenging, rewarding episodes







Earlier today, we got a rather spectacular surprise in seeing that Cobra Kai received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series! It is very much deserving, but typically franchises and/or sequels don’t get a lot of awards-show love. That changed here, largely because these characters are so fantastic and the story is both funny and heartfelt at the same time.

While there’s a lot to celebrate with this nomination, we don’t think anyone is satisfied just yet. With that in mind, we’re looking more towards the future! Season 4 has already been filmed, and it seems like the producers didn’t hold anything back despite the challenges of filming during the global health crisis. Speaking in an interview with Deadline following the Emmy news, here is some of what executive producer Josh Heald had to say:

“We shot during the thick of [the pandemic] and it was our most difficult production from the standpoint of dealing with the [global] pandemic during an already ambitious shoot … We have never been prouder of a season that we’ve put in the can. We’ve seen it and we know we’ve got the goods. We cannot wait for the fans of this franchise to see everything we did this season knowing everything we went through to put that into place. It’s an amazing memory we’ll all have knowing that it was a battle and we won.”

Want to catch our video coverage of Cobra Kai season 4? Then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Once the show is back, we’ll be breaking everything down.

Now, we just have to wait and see if Johnny and Daniel teaming up leads to a victory of their own. If you recall, the two joined forces in order to keep the community safe from the likes of John Kreese and Cobra Kai — it’s not something that we would have ever imagined after the original movies! Yet, at this point it makes total sense to go here and it should be a thrill to watch.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







