Mr. Inbetween season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at FX?

Let’s kick things off here with this: The bad news. Prior to this season premiering, it was decided that season 3 was going to be the last one. This is not a decision that was made at the last minute, but it’s still a bummer that the Australian crime drama is coming to a close. The ratings were never spectacular, but with a show like that, how much did live numbers really matter? FX had so many different ways to finance it, and its international partners certainly played a role in that.

So rather than be upset that this show is ending, let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that Scott Ryan and the rest of the cast have additional opportunities coming up to shine. We have to think that the network would love to bring him back for some other project down the line, and the same goes for a lot of the other collaborators that were involved here. One of the things that FX has done a great job at over the years is being really good to the people they work with — they’ve given them time in the spotlight, and then also more time to allow them to pursue greatness after the fact.

Ultimately, it is hard to see the show leave, but we would remind you of this: Sometimes, it’s better to be left off wanting a little bit more. The last thing that you want to see is a series overstay its welcome to a certain degree. At least it’s better know far in advance here than having the rug pulled out from under us at the last minute.

