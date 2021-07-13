Superman & Lois episode 13 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Fail Safe’







Next week on Superman & Lois episode 13, we’re going to see Clark make a very important visit. In general, you will be able to feel the tension in the air! We’re at a point in the story now where there are a handful of episodes left; every single one of them is critical. We don’t view them as being just about life-or-death struggles; after all, this show is about the soul of Superman just as much as anything else. Who is this Man of Steel? Can he and Lois continue to be who they’ve always been? It’s such a different telling of these characters than what we’ve seen before, and there’s been something about that throughout that is so refreshing.

To get a few more details now on what’s to come, be sure to view the full Superman & Lois episode 13 synopsis below:

TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#113). The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec. Original airdate 7/20/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Before we wrap things up here, let’s give you a scheduling update: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show on July 27. What gives with that? You’re going to see The CW take a couple of weeks off because of the Olympics. The plan is for it to return on August 10, and then the season 1 finale will air come August 17.

