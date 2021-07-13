iCarly revival episode 7 spoilers: The search for space







In just a matter of days episode 7 of the iCarly revival is poised to arrive — do you want more news now on what’s ahead? This is an episode entitled “iNeed Space,” and it’s one that showcases just how important finding the right spot is if you’re a content creator. You need to mix things up! There’s a tendency for things to grow stale over time and with that, you have to constantly keep your audience on your toes. Finding new spots to record, or even new spots to do work, can be creatively fulfilling.

Of course, sometimes there are also some drawbacks, and that is some of what you’re going to see within this particular episode. The synopsis below gives you a good sense of that:

Carly and Harper’s search for a better workspace leads them to a private women’s club where the leader is charismatic and demanding. Freddie enrolls Millicent in the Sunshine Girls, but she instead mobilizes the kids into workers for her cupcake empire.

If there is one challenge that we see within this episode, it’s the same one that iCarly runs into as a whole. We do think that the show has done a good job of repositioning itself for an older audience — it has the soul of the original, but isn’t afraid to let its characters evolve. We hope that eventually, the same can be true for its storytelling. As much as we love the multi-camera sitcom format, there are fewer and fewer people doing it these days. If you’re going to keep that, we think the storytelling itself could be more modernized, where you could combine some story-of-the-week elements with things that carry through the entirety of the season.

Ultimately, we’ll see where things go for the rest of the season — we do have reason to believe we’ll keep laughing no matter what they choose to do.

