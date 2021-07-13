The Flash season 7 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The end of the war?







Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 18, we’re going to see one of the most epic episodes yet. We don’t know how else you’d describe the season finale! Through “The Heart of the Matter, Part 2” you will see the culmination of the Godspeed War. We’re finally seeing this army whittled down to the true villain at the center of it, and we hope that the writers can cram everything in. We still wish that a villain like this had a little bit more of an opportunity to shine.

What we are excited about is the opportunity to get more speedsters than ever within a single story — after all, both of Barry and Iris’ kids from the future are sticking around! You’re also going to see Iris herself potentially return to her speedster ways for a short period of time. This is an all-hands-on-deck sort of situation, and in a way this episode could be the nice culmination of a lot of what we’ve seen on the show over the years.

For a few more details, be sure to check out The Flash season 7 finale synopsis:

SEASON FINALE – The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future – Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi). Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler (#718). Original airdate 7/20/2021.

The writers have more than likely known that there would be a season 8 for a long time now. With that in mind, don’t you have to expect a big cliffhanger here? We’d honestly be shocked if there isn’t one, all things considered. There won’t be too big of a layoff between seasons, but you should want to keep people excited…

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 7 episode 18?

