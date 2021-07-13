The Bachelorette episode 6: Did Katie Thurston eliminate Hunter?







As we prepared for the end of The Bachelorette episode 6, we knew that all eyes were going to be on Hunter. It’s easy to understand why. He is one of the more controversial contestants left, at least in the eyes of the other men in the house who feel like he’s “calculated.”

Do we understand why his honesty was taken into question at times? Sure, but it was totally weird that he was attacked for being a super-fan of the show. When Katie Thurston took him outside before the start of the rose ceremony, we were immediately concerned over his spot on the show moving forward.

So what did these two talk about in their private conversations? Hunter did his best to make a genuine plea to Katie to keep him around, but it still didn’t seem like she knew what she wanted to do. He came back for the rose ceremony, and he wasn’t eliminated immediately. This was not a Thomas sort of situation all over again.

At the Rose Ceremony Blake got the first rose, and it was followed up by Andrew S., Greg, Michael A., Mike P., and then Brendan. Hunter was eliminated! (Brendan has gotten almost zero air time, so that was a shock.) Some of the eliminated guys tonight included Hunter, James the Box King, Tre, and then Aaron. Tre and Aaron in particular spent WAY too much time focusing on the drama in the house. Tre was probably our favorite of the eliminated guys; he did bring so much to the table entertainment-wise throughout the season!

(Remember that Justin got a rose from his one-on-one date.)

