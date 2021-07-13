When Calls the Heart season 9: Erin Krakow prepares for start of filming!







For everyone excited for When Calls the Heart season 9, know that filming is right around the corner! We know that the production start date is July 21, but of course the cast and crew need to travel there and settle in beforehand.

With that in mind, we present to you the latest message below from series star Erin Krakow! In a post on Twitter, she confirms that she is officially on the way to Hope Valley! Longtime fans of the show a.k.a. Hearties know already that Erin takes a photo of herself en route to the set every single year. Typically, they are aboard a plane, but this time around, she’s heading up via car!

When Calls the Heart season 9 will be in production over the course of the next several months and in that time, we hope that there are at least a few more teases for what lies ahead. It’s a season full of uncharted territory, especially for Krakow’s Elizabeth as she works to navigate a brand-new relationship with Lucas. There are going to be a lot of things that the two need to figure out about each other, just as there would be for any new couple.

Beyond all of this, we of course thing that the new season is going to bring us new arrivals, question marks over the future of Dr. Carson, and also new innovations and growth to Hope Valley. The series is similar to Call the Midwife in that you can see the slow passage of time — no one shies away from that, but the true focus remains the characters above all else.

The earliest we’ll see the series return to Hallmark Channel is Christmas Day. If not then, you’ll be able to check it out come early 2022.

