The Bachelorette episode 6: Did Katie Thurston send Connor B. home?







Tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 6 contained some drama, but also some pretty emotional moments. Take Katie Thurston revealing that the man who raised her was not her biological father. There were some real, significant moments in her one-on-one date with Justin. Then, there was also crazy drama surrounding her group date.

Would Katie send Hunter home after he was accused of being dishonest? If nothing else, we know that Katie left the group date feeling sick and conflicted.

Yet, the main focus of this article is going to be Connor B., who before this was known best for showing up on Night One in a cat costume. He seems like a fun enough guy, but there was something lacking entering their one-on-one date: Physical chemistry. The two of them went on a double-date with Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and at first, it seemed like it was going great! The pressure came down to the kiss — if they could get further than that friend level.

The moment that the show came back from commercial break and Katie was in her casual clothes, it was pretty clear where things were going. She was sending him home before even getting to the second part of the date — the chemistry just wasn’t there. It’s a bummer for Connor, since it really seemed like he cared about her! He just wasn’t viewed by Katie as her husband — that doesn’t mean that he can’t get there with somebody else, but this marks the end of his time on the show tonight.

One other thing: Who was more heartbroken by Tre’s reaction to Connor leaving than anything else in here?

