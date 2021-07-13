FBI: Most Wanted season 3 spoilers: Alexa Davalos new series regular







There is a new, official addition to the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 team — are you ready for Alexa Davalos to enter the mix?

According to a new report from Deadline, The Man in the High Castle actress has been brought on board as a new series regular. With that being said, the Dick Wolf series is not exactly bursting at the seams to give you additional details. What we can say for now is that she will be a prominent part of Jess’ team and that is about it.

If you recall, it was first reported earlier this month that Special Agent Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand) will no longer be a part of the show. We don’t want to say for sure that Davalos’ character is going to be a replacement for Skye, but they will help in order to fill that void.

New episodes of the entire FBI universe are going to air starting in late September, and you are going to see an epic crossover kick things off. FBI will carry into Most Wanted and new series FBI: International, and we’ll have a good chance to see how these shows blend in to each other. Due to the global health crisis, there were not many opportunities for crossovers over the past year. That’s going to make this upcoming occasion all the more special.

In general, we don’t expect season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted to be all that different from anything we’ve seen before, even with a new addition. This is a show that has a specific formula where Jess and the rest of the team chase down bad guys. (Of course, the first order of business will be finding a way to resolve that cliffhanger…)

