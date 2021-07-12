The Republic of Sarah episode 6 spoilers: Election season!







As we approach The Republic of Sarah episode 6 next week, the title character is about to learn more than ever the challenges of leading. It’s not just about knowing what is best for those you are sworn to protect; it’s also about making sure they feel heard and adequately represented. If you can’t provide that, then you have to wonder whether or not you’re in the right job.

In this upcoming episode, having a proper election is going to become of the highest importance for Sarah — she’s in a spot where she realizes that people are inevitably going to turn against her! There are some familiar faces who will run for public office — whether or not they are elected, though, remains to be seen. There’s a lot of interesting stuff going on in this episode, both in terms of politics and then also these characters’ personal lives.

For a few more bits and pieces of information, remember to check out The Republic of Sarah episode 6 synopsis below:

CHECKS AND BALANCES – After a damaging magazine article is written about Sarah (Stella Baker), she realizes that it’s time for Greylock to create a more representative government. With an election open to anyone, Danny (Luke Mitchell), Maya (Izabella Alvarez), AJ (Nia Holloway), and Corinne (Hope Lauren) take a shot at the four available seats. Meanwhile, AJ, Sarah, and Grover (Ian Duff) all find themselves facing complications in their respective love lives. Forrest Goodluck also stars. Megan Follows directed the episode written by Franki Butler (#106). Original airdate 7/19/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Outside the world of the series, we just need to hope that The Republic of Sarah finds a way to stabilize its numbers. The show has lost some of its audience slowly over the past few weeks; if that continues, it makes it all the less likely that we’ll get more down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Republic of Sarah right now

What do you want to see moving into The Republic of Sarah episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







