All American season 3 episode 19 (finale) spoilers: Secrets revealed…







Next week on All American season 3 episode 19, everything is hitting the proverbial fan. After all, the next new episode entitled “Surviving the Times” is the season finale! This is a chance to see the culmination of what Spencer’s been building to throughout most of the year and at first, everything seems to be going all right.

Of course, the biggest shocks often come when you least expect them. This could be what happens in this episode. The All American season 3 episode 19 synopsis has more in terms of what’s coming:

SEASON FINALE – Things in Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) life seem to be going right, but everything changes when Billy (Taye Diggs) learns what he has been keeping from him. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Asher (Cody Christian) get some unexpected news neither of them were expecting. Coop (Bre-Z) is excited to go out on tour but is disappointed when no one from her team can accompany her and she gets more than she was anticipating. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) grows worried about her friend and is determined to help her. Samantha Logan, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Chelsea Tavares also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#318). Original airdate 7/19/2021

How do you prepare for the future (football or otherwise) while also living in the present? It feels like that’s one of the big questions this show has been asking all season long. Characters like Spencer and Jordan have been planning ahead throughout the past several months, but does doing that really make them equipped for a life after high school? While we’ve started to get a sense of what the future could look like for Simone (she’s got her own spin-off on the way!), we can’t say that anything is anywhere near as clear for anyone else.

Prepare yourself for a cliffhanger, no matter what direction the story goes — All American is definitely that kind of show that will leave you wanting more.

