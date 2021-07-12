NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere date: Why is it later than usual?







If you missed the news earlier this morning, NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 now has an official premiere date! With that being said, it’s not exactly what some out there would have wanted.

This year, the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series is not coming on the air until we get around to Sunday, October 10 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Save for last year (when the season was altered due to the virus), this is the latest premiere date we’ve seen for the show on CBS. There is only one other season before the virus where it premiered in October!

So what is going on here? If we had to guess, some of this may be the network’s efforts to ensure that NCIS: LA does not get lost in the late September programming scrum. You’ve got so much NFL football going on around that time that it’s hard to give these Sunday shows all that many opportunities. Also, add to this the fact that CBS is broadcasting the Emmys in September, and that means there’s one less week of real estate in general.

While having a later premiere date for this show is certainly a bummer, there are still some silver linings that go along with it. Take, for example, the idea that there could be a shorter midseason hiatus because of it. This also does give the production team time to make the season as strong as possible, and it may take some time to establish the perfect mix here. Just remember that both Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith departed at the end of this past season, and we’ve seen Gerald McRaney already promoted to series regular. There could be some changes when it comes to the structure of the team, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

