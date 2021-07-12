Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The road to Veto Ceremony







The Veto Ceremony is going to happen tomorrow in the Big Brother 23 house — with that in mind, do we have a clear sense of what will happen?

Given that this is Frenchie’s HoH, and he’s been FAR more erratic than he was shown to be tonight, there is still a chance that anything can happen. Yet, for now, he does seem settled on the idea that Travis will be his replacement nominee — he made TOO many promises in the early going here, not realizing that 1) he would end up liking Brent and 2) Christian was going to win the Wildcard Competition.

With some of this in mind, Travis seems to be shifting his focus already to how he can stay versus Alyssa over anything else — Frenchie has already clued him in on what’s inevitably going to happen to him and with that, he’s preparing for his pitch versus Alyssa. He wants to figure out if she is vulnerable, and if there is a path to getting her out the door. It’s going to be hard, but he will probably need to indicate to some other people in the house that Alyssa is only close to a few people — meanwhile, he’s more of a free agent.

Travis’ biggest issue right now is simply his physique: He’s an athletic guy and we’ve seen this archetype do really well over the years. This is a golden opportunity for people to get rid of him early and we’re not sure anyone will pass that up.

What do you want to see at the Veto Ceremony tomorrow in Big Brother 23?

