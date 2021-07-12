Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2 spoilers: How Pope moves forward







As you prepare for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2 on TNT next week, isn’t it fair to say that you’re moving into a slightly different world? We like to imagine so, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the philosophy that Pope better understood about himself at the end of the premiere. He’s spent the majority of his life living under the shadow of Smurf, being completely and utterly controlled by her. He’s never had that much of a sense of who he is away from that. In not pulling the trigger at the end of the premiere, he made a move that kicks off a new era for him. Who could he be now?

We should note that we do not foresee Shawn Hatosy’s character evolving into a totally different person; however, we do think that he’s going to realize new things about himself and how he wants to lead/co-lead the family business. We know that he and J have an alliance-of-sorts, but that Craig and Deran are probably going to have a few things to say about it, as well. All of these guys love control, and they will continue to run towards that.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

As Pope handles Smurf’s remains, Craig and Renn balance their old lives with being new parents; J finds a new job through an old contact, and Deran can’t outrun his past with Adrian.

No matter what you read or see moving forward, just remember that family conflict is at the center of everything … and will continue to be for a while.

