Is Nicola Walker leaving Unforgotten during season 4 on PBS?







Is Nicola Walker leaving Unforgotten on PBS during its fourth season? With all of the talk about Cassie’s retirement during tonight’s premiere, it is fair to wonder.

Of course, giving you more information on Walker’s future could potentially spoil the remainder of season 4 for you; consider that before you read any further within this piece…

Still with us? Then know this: Season 4 will be the final one for the Cassie character. In a statement following the show’s finale airing in Great Britain, it was confirmed that Walker would in fact be leaving. An ITV statement confirms that this was a collaborative decision between Walker and writer Chris Lang, and the two parties worked together in order to ensure that the character had a proper ending.

There will be a fifth season of Unforgotten coming down the road and with that, a new partner will be joining Sunny on the job. We’ll find out a little bit more about that over time.

Why learn this news in advance?

If you are a PBS viewer and you chose to seek out this information while watching season 4, maybe this gives you a different perspective on everything that is coming. Maybe it allows you to view this world differently knowing that we’re going to be at the end of the road for Cassie. It is hard to see the character go, but we’re not going to pretend to be altogether shocked about any of this. It’s important to remember that performers often leave shows, especially British ones where there is less of a commitment to stick to some series for an extended period of time. You want to go on and try out different creative pursuits and we understand that.

As sad as it is to see Walker leave, we are very-much curious to learn what Unforgotten will look like moving forward.

What do you think about Nicole Walker leaving Unforgotten following the fourth season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

Thanks for all the love during and after last night’s series 4 finale. #Unforgotten will return, with @TVSanjeev and a new partner in crime next year. @ChrisLangWriter pic.twitter.com/IH9zz446wE — Unforgotten (@UnforgottenTV) March 30, 2021

