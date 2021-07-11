Run the World season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Starz?







As you check out the season 1 finale today, it only makes sense to wonder the following: Will a Run the World season 2 happen?

Obviously, we think that there are reasons aplenty for Starz to bring the show back. For starters, it’s a story that speaks to a lot of people out there, and it also has a great cast including Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid.

Unfortunately, for the time being nothing is official. This is a show that Starz should want to bring back, but there are a number of different components to the equation. For starters, the network doesn’t release viewership numbers through their app or On-Demand. With that in mind, it is extremely hard to gauge the full viewership of a show like this. We’re left more in a position where we have to make guesses, and the same goes for how many subscriptions a show like this could bring.

What we would hope for is that if Starz does renew the series, they give it a bigger platform for it to shine during season 2. Think about how it could fare if it was able to air after P-Valley, one of the Power shows, or Outlander — just a program with a large and established audience. There are a number of opportunities that await the show moving forward!

Story-wise, we’re sure that there is a lot more that could be told. Given that so much of this series is about friendship, you really have to think that it could go on for however long some of the people involved would like for it to.

When could a season 2 air?

Provided that a renewal comes through, there’s no reason to think that new episodes would be kept on hold for a long period of time.

Do you want to see a Run the World season 2 happen?

What did you think about the first season as a whole?

