Little Birds season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Starz?







With the finale airing today at Starz, now feels like the perfect time to ask: Will there be a Little Birds season 2?

Let’s go ahead and get the first order of business out of the way — as of this writing, there is no official word as to whether or not the British series is renewed or canceled. Instead, this is just going to be something we need to take a wait-and-see approach on.

Do we think there is a reasonable chance of more episodes being ordered? Sure, but it could take some time to hammer out the details. Because the series is an import, one of the benefits for Starz is that they don’t have to front the entirety of the cost. It’s a different business model here than what they have for shows like a Power or a Hightown. That’s why it could persevere even if it has significantly less viewership. One of the great benefits of keeping it around, meanwhile, is that you enable yourself to have a larger roster of original programming — even if Little Birds is airing stateside significantly later than it did overseas.

If there is a season 2 coming down the road, we’d like to imagine it could air at some point in 2022 — however, we’ve also learned with British series over time that there is no enormous hurry to rush things along. They tend to take much more of a creators-first approach to ensuring that they are delivering the best content possible. If that means ending a series extremely fast, then that is also something that they are more than a little okay with doing. It’s already one of the reasons why there tend to be shorter seasons — less filler in general.

For everyone out there who is a fan of Starz programming in general, remember that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to come on the air next week.

Do you want to see a Little Birds season 2 renewal happen at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







