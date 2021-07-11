Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS? Early expectations







Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS? We know that there was some confusion when there was no installment on Thursday, so are there question marks once more?

We don’t want to beat around the bush here too long, so let’s go ahead and share the happy news — you will be seeing the reality TV juggernaut on the air tonight! This is the first normal episode of the season, and there is a lot for CBS viewers to try and catch up on.

Here’s what tonight’s new episode is going to offer up — you will see some of the first strategy talk of the season, which we assume will continue to give us a sense of where people’s heads are truly at. Because there have been so few Diary-Room sessions, we don’t actually know where people stand in the game. We’ll also have the first Wildcard Competition of the season, which is a new twist that could shake up who can be put on the block.

Everything tonight is going to conclude with our very first nomination ceremony of the season. We won’t say too much here for those who are unspoiled (the video above will give you more insight on what’s going on), but this has been a really fun season so far. There’s been an almost-constant amount of content worth discussing and we have no real indication that this is going to slow down anytime soon. There are a ton of people who were brought in to this season to play!

