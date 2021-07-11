





At the end of the Virgin River season 3 finale, do we know for sure who shot Jack? Can we start to breathe a little bit easier moving forward?

Well, here is the bad news: We’re still left waiting in the lurch here, and could be for a little while still. First things first, we have to wait and see if there is a season 4 ordered at Netflix. At that point, some of the puzzle-pieces can start to be filled in. After all, executive producer Sue Tenney tells TV Guide that you’re going to get a lot more answers at the conclusion of next season:

…There’s a reason that Brady is arrested at the end of Season 3. At the end of Season 4 it will be the culmination and you’ll know everything as far as who shot Jack. It will involve a tremendous amount of nefarious characters, and some characters that will be surprising. Also the end of Season 4, given a Season 4, we will open up a whole new vein of mystery. [We are] going to close one door, but we’re gonna open up another one. It’s a good one.

What’s also encouraging about this quote is that it’s pretty clear that a Virgin River season 5 is very much in the cards, as well. We do think that this show could have a rather-long life moving forward, but a lot of that could just be tied to what the folks at Netflix want, the writers’ own desire to pursue future stories, and the show’s overall viewership. We do still think that Virgin River is getting more popular with each passing month; the show recently snapped the streak of Manifest atop the streaming service’s top ten list. Clearly, there was enthusiasm surrounding the premiere of season 3, and we have to imagine that will be there still no matter when a potential season 4 premieres.

