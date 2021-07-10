When Calls the Heart season 9: The road to filming + another tease!







Hearties, prepare your celebrations! Filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 is a little over a week away, and the cast and crew are already doing their part to be prepared.

For the latest bit of evidence on this very subject, why not look towards Faith herself in Andrea Brooks? In a post on Instagram this week, the actress confirmed that she has already fulfilled one part of her pre-filming duties: Costume fitting! This is an essential part of production given that everyone needs to make sure costumes are ready for day 1 of production. The crew spend this particular period of time getting outfits together, preparing props, and making sure all of the sets are in perfect working order. Filming days are already long enough as it is, so nobody wants to add more work on top of it.

So what’s going to be coming up for Faith in season 9? That’s one of the things that we’re the most curious about after Dr. Carson’s exit. It’s very well possible he does come back, but we hope there is ample time given to her learning more about herself and what she wants from her future. Let her shine in the infirmary, and don’t rush anything too much when it comes to her romantic future — provided that Carson does not return for whatever reason. We know we’ll get enough romance early on in the season with Elizabeth and Lucas.

There is no premiere date yet for the new season, and a lot of it will depend honestly on what happens in terms of a Christmas Special. At the first least, we have five and a half months to go until Hope Valley returns — if not in December, we’re sure to see it around February.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

