This Way Up season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?







Following its debut on Hulu this weekend, can you expect a This Way Up season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? As you would imagine, we have a few different things to talk through here.

First things first, though, let’s go through what is official with the Aisling Bea series — which is pretty much nothing. The future of the series has not been decided as of yet, and we imagine that both its US and UK partners will each take their time in order to properly figure this out. There is rarely a hurry when it comes to scripted properties either on streaming services or British networks, largely because the #1 priority is getting the story right. Often, we see American shows stretch themselves out like there’s no tomorrow. It’s a way to get more money for everyone involved, but sometimes, doing this comes at the expense of the end product.

When it comes to This Way Up, our hope is to simply have more information before the end of the year. With the global health crisis starting to get better, there’s a chance for more new episodes at some point in 2022 … even if nothing is altogether guaranteed at the moment.

The only thing that feels likely at this point is that if This Way Up comes back, the most likely scenario is that we see it produce another six episodes. That’s another landmark of UK series: Short orders. They have a defined beginning, middle, and end, with very little filler in between.

For Hulu in particular, we think the value in a show like this is that it adds to their roster of international series, and also ensures that they have more content year-round. While they have a handful of big-name hit shows, it does still feel like they’re looking to make more of a splash year-round. They don’t have a deep roster like Netflix, which still has to be #1 in the streaming space in terms of original programming.

Do you want to see a This Way Up season 3 renewal?

