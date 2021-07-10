Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 10, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to see more great comedy brought to the table? We know that typically, this time of the year is when there are repeats on, but we recognize fully that this is not an ordinary year.

Unfortunately, though, it does seem like NBC is still keeping their late-night staple on a fairly standard schedule. There is, after all, no new episode coming tonight, and nor will there be one for a good while.

We still remain hopeful that there will be a firm premiere date over the next month or two — that way, we at least have a marginally good sense of what is coming up next. There’s still a lot of uncertainty out there in terms of the cast for next season, and we wish we could say that this would be cleared up over the next little while. We’re just unsure that it will be since negotiations tend to take time. We’ve yet to get a sense that any current cast members are interested in leaving the show full-stop; it feels instead like they’d come back under the right conditions.

Let’s also spend a moment talking about future hosts. If we had to guess who would be taking on the duties for the premiere right now, it would be Scarlett Johansson. There’s the obvious connection to Colin Jost, but remember that she’s also hosted many times before and she’s the star of the biggest movie this summer so far in Black Widow. If NBC is going based on big, box-office stars, it’d make a good bit of sense that she is the pick — but we’ll also caution this by saying that nothing is a sure thing now, and it won’t be for a while.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live when it comes back on the air?

Are you sad there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are further updates ahead and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

