Cobra Kai season 4: Will it end with another All Valley?







The wait for Cobra Kai season 4 is, unfortunately, still going to be a long one. Filming may already be complete, but that doesn't mean that Netflix is going to be in any hurry to bring the show back.

For the sake of this article, we want to dive a little bit more into the story — namely, whether or not season 4 will conclude with another All Valley tournament.

It’s clear that these tournaments are the pinnacle of all things Cobra Kai — the obsession with them is what makes this world so unique and occasionally hilarious. Everyone fights tooth and nail in order to make it there, and then take the glory above everyone else.

For season 4, there are actually higher stakes with this tournament than usual. In the season 3 finale, a deal was struck: If Cobra Kai loses, John Kreese will be gone. However, that’s not going to be easy since he’s got Robby now as his star pupil — the redeemed “bad boy” has now crossed over to the dark side. It’s enough to make Daniel and Johnny combine their dojos into one, realizing that putting their differences aside is the best way to move forward.

Is there a case to be made for All Valley being the season 4 finale, this is it: The high stakes around it! Yet, that’s also where we hope the new batch of episodes goes another direction. We’ve already had a season that ended in a tournament and with that in mind, this show is more exciting if it mixes things up. We’d prefer to see more of the aftermath of All Valley this time around, especially if it means the downfall of Cobra Kai. What happens to those students? Does Johnny take his old dojo back and reform it?

