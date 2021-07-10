Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Show EP talks family conflict







The Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere is coming in just over 24 hours. How exciting is that? We’re thrilled to be able to dive into the world of the Cody Boys again, especially since it’s sure to be more chaotic than ever before now.

Remember that Smurf is dead. That’s the event that defines the bulk of the season, and the jumping-off point for everything that comes after the fact. We know already that there’s an alliance between Pope and J, one where the two of them could think collectively that they are in control … but are they really?

Speaking in a new interview over at TVLine, executive producer Daniele Nathanson makes it clear that Deran and Craig are going to have something to say about who’s in charge before everything ends — so go ahead and prepare for that accordingly:

“They’re all alpha animals, and it was only Smurf’s power that kept everybody in line. So if you take away the mother lioness, the cubs will eventually start looking at each other and going, ‘What is the power structure without her? Is this what I want?’”

One of the important things to remember entering the season is that everyone handles grief in their own way — someone may think that they are doing okay after Smurf’s death, only realize later on down the road that this is not actually the case. We’re imagining already that somebody is going to act out of rage or pain before all of this ends; sure, not everyone had the most loving relationship in the world with Ellen Barkin’s character, but it’s a relationship nonetheless.

