Chicago Fire season 10: When to prepare for filming to begin







Chicago Fire season 10 is not going to premiere on NBC until this fall, but you will have a chance to see production start soon — very soon.

Based on most scuttlebutt we’re currently seeing, filming on the firefighter drama should kick off in the Windy City at some point over the next couple of weeks. We’re always hesitant to post specific dates, largely because filming may start long before people start to see cast and crew members out in public. The July filming timeline does get us a little bit closer to what we’ve seen from the show in the past, so we’re sure a lot of people are happy for that after season 9 was shortened significantly by the global health crisis.

One of the first orders of business with Chicago Fire season 10 is inevitably going to be trying to cement the cast. We know that Boden (Eamonn Walker) could find himself moving up the ladder, but doing so could also cause him to no longer be a part of Firehouse 51 day to day. That’s a hard thing to digest. It would, however, allow Stella to stay at the firehouse as a Lieutenant — something that would not be possible otherwise.

Beyond just this, we of course need to know what’s happened to Severide and the others out in the water. Because Chicago Fire can’t end a season without us being exceptionally paranoid over the life of one of the major characters, we’re now in a position where we’re desperately awaiting what could be coming up next. Hopefully, Kelly finds a way to make it through — we’re still not over what happened to Otis and it’d be horrible and/or emotionally devastating if something else happened to another major character soon.

