The Blacklist season 9: Who will be on Team Reddington now?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9, is recruiting going to be a priority for Raymond Reddington at all? Or, should he go the other direction and not try this at all?

One of the most interesting things about James Spader’s character entering the new season is what he wants to do with his famous empire. He’s spent the entirety of the past few decades building it up with a specific goal. Now, that goal is shattered — do you try to keep things going, or do you opt to shut things down altogether?

The one thing that we can be assured of is that Dembe will remain by Reddington’s side — he has left him once before already, and we don’t really think that there’s any appetite for the writers to separate the two now. Meanwhile, we think that he still will have Paula, given that he’s helping her financially.

As for some of his other longtime “team members,” we’ll have to wait and see. Will he have a purpose for someone like Brimley now? We could see him still using them as a means to an end — taking out other criminals if he’s looking for redemption. We just can’t see Reddington going full supervillain and using his team for some killing spree. That’s never been his MO. We see him wanting to at least a part of who Liz was in her better days — or at least he could get there eventually. He could spend the first half of the season in mourning.

Remember that The Blacklist season 9 is going to premiere on NBC this fall.

What do you want to see when it comes to Reddington’s empire on The Blacklist season 9?

