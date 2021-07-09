Good Witch season 7 to be final one, Hallmark Channel confirms







For those of you who were hoping for Good Witch season 8, prepare to feel a little disappointment. It was announced today that season 7, which is currently airing on Sunday nights, will be the final season on Hallmark Channel.

In a statement, Randy Pope, the Senior Vice President of programming and development for the network, had the following to say:

”Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series … We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made Good Witch such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Given the timing of this announcement, we hope that there was still time to formulate some sort of fitting end to this show. Seven seasons is a very long run for any show on cable these days, and this was one of the longest-running shows on the network save for When Calls the Heart.

Is there a chance for future movies?

Never say never, but it doesn’t seem as though anything is in the works right now. Speaking to TVLine, a rep for the network had the following to say:

“Catherine Bell, James Denton and Katherine Barrell, among others, are members of the Hallmark Channel family, and we are in discussions on future projects.”

Our hope is that Hallmark does still stay committed to doing series down the road — we know that they’re mostly known for their movies these days, but why not keep mixing it up?

What do you think about Good Witch season 7 being the final one at Hallmark Channel?

